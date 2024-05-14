Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DLF consolidated net profit rises 61.53% in the March 2024 quarter

DLF consolidated net profit rises 61.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.62% to Rs 2134.84 crore

Net profit of DLF rose 61.53% to Rs 920.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 570.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.62% to Rs 2134.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1456.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.95% to Rs 2727.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2035.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 6427.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5694.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2134.841456.06 47 6427.005694.83 13 OPM %35.3227.36 -33.0430.31 - PBDT838.27433.43 93 2298.491651.05 39 PBT801.59397.39 102 2150.541502.42 43 NP920.71570.01 62 2727.092035.83 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

DLF achieves sales of Rs 5,590 cr in its luxury project 'DLF Privana West'

BLS Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit declines 24.08% in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Home Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 499.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 239 cr from Southern Railway

Shriram Pistons &amp; Rings consolidated net profit rises 31.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story