Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.18% to Rs 598.10 croreNet profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 21.69% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.18% to Rs 598.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 673.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.01% to Rs 32.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.22% to Rs 2292.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2344.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
