Sales rise 22.05% to Rs 855.56 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 31.50% to Rs 119.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.05% to Rs 855.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 701.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.80% to Rs 442.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 293.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 3089.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2609.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

855.56701.013089.332609.3320.6919.2620.7817.64191.49145.09696.84487.73157.91121.25589.13393.02119.6190.96442.55293.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News