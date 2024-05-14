Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 31.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shriram Pistons &amp; Rings consolidated net profit rises 31.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 22.05% to Rs 855.56 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 31.50% to Rs 119.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.05% to Rs 855.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 701.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.80% to Rs 442.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 293.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 3089.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2609.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales855.56701.01 22 3089.332609.33 18 OPM %20.6919.26 -20.7817.64 - PBDT191.49145.09 32 696.84487.73 43 PBT157.91121.25 30 589.13393.02 50 NP119.6190.96 31 442.55293.46 51

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

