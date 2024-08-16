Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 55.53 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 57.89% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 55.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.55.5363.363.067.653.997.382.636.102.004.75

