Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 55.53 croreNet profit of Indag Rubber declined 57.89% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 55.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55.5363.36 -12 OPM %3.067.65 -PBDT3.997.38 -46 PBT2.636.10 -57 NP2.004.75 -58
