Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utique Enterprises standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 37.03 crore

Net profit of Utique Enterprises rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 37.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.0332.24 15 OPM %-0.54-0.53 -PBDT0.240.12 100 PBT0.170.07 143 NP0.110.05 120

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

