Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 78.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.58% to Rs 53.24 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 78.02% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.58% to Rs 53.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.53.2462.33-0.066.692.456.331.054.980.803.64

