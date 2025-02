NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 171.07% to Rs 9.84 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries rose 85.71% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 171.07% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.843.6332.9345.453.063.472.68-0.752.341.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News