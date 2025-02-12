AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.00% to Rs 317.72 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions reported to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.00% to Rs 317.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 220.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.317.72220.6433.7630.5786.0747.3314.28-6.2915.18-6.29

