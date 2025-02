Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 62.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.86% to Rs 66.20 crore

Net profit of Vertoz rose 62.97% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 66.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.66.2055.2312.5110.959.196.077.974.767.354.51

