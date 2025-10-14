Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 43.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.76% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 43.64% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.76% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.288.1342.3655.472.584.492.524.381.863.30

