Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 72.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 160.44 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 72.52% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 160.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.160.44128.292.216.633.727.312.377.031.445.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News