G G Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 42.33 crore

Net loss of G G Engineering reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 42.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales42.3335.78 18 OPM %-1.1637.09 -PBDT0.8614.24 -94 PBT0.7514.11 -95 NP-0.2811.42 PL

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

