G G Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of G G Engineering reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 42.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

