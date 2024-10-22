E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 109.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.63% to Rs 47.55 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 109.84% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 119.63% to Rs 47.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.47.5521.6566.1451.6428.6911.2216.128.6912.155.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp