360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 31.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.87% to Rs 862.76 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 31.97% to Rs 245.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 186.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 56.87% to Rs 862.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 549.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.862.76549.9962.4256.99336.33240.40319.10226.75245.49186.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp