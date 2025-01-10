Class 12th student held for sending bomb threats to 23 schools in Delhi

A student of Class 12 has been detained for sending bomb threats to 23 schools in Delhi. The motive behind the threats, as per media reports, was to disrupt examinations by causing widespread panic and forcing schools to close.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, revealed to ANI that during interrogation, the accused student confessed to have sent similar threatening emails in the past. The arrest came a day after a series of bomb threats targeting 16 schools in Delhi on Wednesday (January 8), sparking alarms among parents and school authorities. The police have not disclosed the student’s identity, citing the individual’s age.

Further investigation revealed crucial evidence suggesting the student’s involvement in a group responsible for sending bomb threats to various schools over several months. Police confirmed that the students utilised Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to evade detection while sending the emails.

Delhi school bomb threat: Legal action

Authorities are currently verifying the evidence with forensic experts before proceeding with legal action, according to The Indian Express report. Police are also investigating the roles of others involved.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials from Delhi Fire Service reported that Tagore International School alerted them first at 11.17 am, followed by Bluebells School International at 11.40 am. The threatening email was also sent to several other prominent schools including Mothers International School, Modern School, and Springdales School, among others.

Tech-savvy students behind threats

Also Read

Investigations by South district police traced the origin of the hoax emails, confirming they were sent through Gmail. Technical surveillance led to the identification and questioning of the student responsible, who later admitted involvement along with other students from the same school.

“The students are adept at technology and employed VPNs to send the emails,” a police source familiar with the investigation revealed.