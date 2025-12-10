India Achieves Record High Exports in FY25-26 H1; Electronics, Pharma, and Engineering Lead Growth

India registered a landmark achievement in external trade. Total exports (merchandise and services) hit an all-time high of US$ 825.25 billion in 202425, reflecting a robust 6.05% annual growth. Remarkably, Indias trade performance in the first half (H1) of FY 2025-26 (April-September 2025) is a record high, highest ever first half (H1) export. Moreover, both the first quarter (April-June 2025) and second quarter (July-September 2025) have registered highest ever in their respective quarters, in spite of persisting global uncertainties.

Key export drivers during April-September 2025 include Electronic Goods (41.94%), Engineering Goods (5.35%), Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (6.46%), Marine products (17.40%) and Rice (10.02%), which collectively propelled Indias strong export momentum. Indias export performance was strongly supported by export destinations including USA (13.34%), United Arab Emirates (9.34%), China (21.85%), Spain (40.30%), and Hong Kong (23.53%), each registering robust growth during April-September 2025 as compared to same period last year.