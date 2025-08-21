India and Eurasian Economic Union sign terms of reference to launch FTA negotiations

India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) to launch negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in Moscow. Both sides noted the growing trade turnover between India and the EAEU, which stood at USD 69 billion in 2024, registering a 7 percent increase over 2023. With a combined GDP of USD 6.5 trillion, the proposed FTA is expected to expand market access for Indian exporters, support diversification into new sectors and geographies, enhance competitiveness against non-market economies, and deliver significant benefits to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The ToR provides the framework for negotiations and is expected to unlock untapped trade potential, increase investments and establish a stronger, durable IndiaEAEU economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the early conclusion of the agreement and to building a long-term institutional framework for trade cooperation.
