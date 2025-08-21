Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints toward possible green opening; all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium

GIFT Nifty hints toward possible green opening; all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 25.00 points (or 0.10%) higher, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open with some mildly in the green today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,100.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,806.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 25,375.01 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian markets were broadly mixed as investors braced for three days of potentially market-moving news from the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole.

Central bankers from around the world will attend the event, which begins later in the day, although the key focus will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday as traders look for clues on the chances of a September rate cut.

Overnight stateside, two of the three key benchmarks ended the session on Wednesday in declines as tech stocks dragged the market lower.

The broad market S&P 500 index slipped 0.24% to close at 6,395.78, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.67% and settled at 21,172.86. Wednesday marked a fourth day of losses for the S&P 500 and a second negative session for the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was the outlier, adding 16.04 points, or 0.04%, and settling at 44,938.31.

Minutes from the Fed's July gathering released yesterday, when policymakers voted to keep rates steady, suggested that Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Governor Christopher Waller were alone in pushing for a rate cut at the meeting.

Fed Chair Powell had said he is reluctant to cut rates because of expected tariff-driven price pressures this summer.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equities ended marginally higher on Wednesday, with the benchmarks extending their winning run to a fifth straight session. Gains were led by strong buying in IT, realty, and FMCG counters, helping the Nifty close above the 25,000 mark.

Optimism was underpinned by steady domestic inflows and supportive macroeconomic trends, even as analysts cautioned that stretched valuations and external risks, such as U.S. tariffs, remain headwinds.

Globally, investors turned watchful ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes later in the day and the U.S. Federal Reserves Jackson Hole symposium scheduled for August 21-23. The event is expected to provide critical signals on the Feds policy path and the outlook for global monetary conditions.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 213.45 points or 0.26% to 81,857.84. The Nifty 50 index added 69.90 points or 0.28% to 25,050.55. In five trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.02% and 2.29%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

