Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Railtel Corp, Exide Inds, Godrej Properties

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Railtel Corp, Exide Inds, Godrej Properties

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

Titagarh Rail Systems, RBL Bank and PG Electroplast shares are banned from F&O trading on 21 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Ultratech Cement's board has approved the sale of upto 2,01,12,330 equity shares of The India Cements (ICEM), representing 6.49% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of ICEM, by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism.

Railtel Corporation of India has received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for operation & management (O&M) of state data centre (SDC) amounting to Rs 34.99 crore (excluding tax). Additionally, it has also received the work order from Higher Education Department, Govt of Odisha for work order amounting to Rs 15.42 crore (excluding tax).

Exide Industries has invested Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions on rights basis, for setting up a green field plant at Bengaluru for manufacturing & selling lithium-ion, battery cells, modules and pack business.

Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement to acquire a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers, for a total cash consideration of Rs 9,25,000 from existing shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints toward possible green opening; all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium

Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Arvind Fashions appoints Saikot Das as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Economic growth has remained steady, inflation outcomes have been far more benign notes RBI Governor

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story