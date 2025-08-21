Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Railtel Corp, Exide Inds, Godrej Properties

Titagarh Rail Systems, RBL Bank and PG Electroplast shares are banned from F&O trading on 21 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Ultratech Cement's board has approved the sale of upto 2,01,12,330 equity shares of The India Cements (ICEM), representing 6.49% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of ICEM, by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism.

Railtel Corporation of India has received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for operation & management (O&M) of state data centre (SDC) amounting to Rs 34.99 crore (excluding tax). Additionally, it has also received the work order from Higher Education Department, Govt of Odisha for work order amounting to Rs 15.42 crore (excluding tax).