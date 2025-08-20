Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind Fashions appoints Saikot Das as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Arvind Fashions appoints Saikot Das as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Arvind Fashions announced the appointment of Saikot Das as its new Chief Brand & Strategy Officer, effective 19 August 2025. Das will spearhead AFL's brand strategy, elevate consumer experiences, and drive growth initiatives across the company's diverse portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, as AFL gears up for its next phase of accelerated growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Economic growth has remained steady, inflation outcomes have been far more benign notes RBI Governor

INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 54%

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story