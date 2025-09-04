Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet signs interline agreement with Gulf Air

SpiceJet signs interline agreement with Gulf Air

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
SpiceJet has signed an interline agreement with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This partnership will provide SpiceJet passengers seamless access to Gulf Air's expansive network across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia via Bahrain, while Gulf Air customers will gain enhanced connectivity to India through SpiceJet's extensive domestic network. Ticket sales under the new agreement are expected to commence by early next year.

An interline agreement allows passengers to book connecting flights across different airlines under a single itinerary.

In its existing India network, Gulf Air currently operates direct flights to eight Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

