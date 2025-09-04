SpiceJet signs interline agreement with Gulf Air

SpiceJet has signed an interline agreement with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This partnership will provide SpiceJet passengers seamless access to Gulf Air's expansive network across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia via Bahrain, while Gulf Air customers will gain enhanced connectivity to India through SpiceJet's extensive domestic network. Ticket sales under the new agreement are expected to commence by early next year.

An interline agreement allows passengers to book connecting flights across different airlines under a single itinerary.

In its existing India network, Gulf Air currently operates direct flights to eight Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.