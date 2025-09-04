Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI secures IT infrastructure projects worth Rs 110 cr

ITI secures IT infrastructure projects worth Rs 110 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Guj Info Petro

ITI has secured Empanelment as System Integrator for implementation of IT infrastructure related projects on behalf of Guj Info Petro (GIPL). The Empanelment is for two transformative initiatives which include IT infrastructure implementation, and the establishment of a cutting-edge Cyber Security Operation Centre (SOC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The period of Empanelment is 36 months from the date of receipt of LOI and the value of the project is approximately Rs. 110 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

BSE SME Oval Projects Engineering makes a soft landing on Dalal Street runway

PM hails the GST Council for collectively agreeing to proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms

ITI bags order worth Rs 110-cr from Guj Info Petro

Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story