India and Qatar sign agreement on Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership

At the invitation of Prime Minister of India His Excellency Narendra Modi, His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani paid a State Visit to India on 17-18 February 2025. HH the Amir was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, officials and business leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with HH the Amir at Hyderabad House on 18 February. Both leaders recalled the historic trade linkages, deep-rooted people-to-people ties and robust bilateral relations between both countries. They expressed the desire for further expanding and deepening of the multifaceted relationship between both countries.

In this context, both leaders expressed happiness on the signing of the 'Agreement on the Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership' between the two sides. In light of the newly established Strategic Partnership, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relations through regular and structured cooperation in all areas, including political, trade, investment, security, energy, culture, education, technology, innovation, sustainability and people-to-people ties. In this regard, the two sides expressed happiness at the signing of the revised Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and also agreed to expedite negotiations on the India-Qatar Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News