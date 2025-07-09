Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Brazil strengthen bilateral ties around 5 priority pillars

India-Brazil strengthen bilateral ties around 5 priority pillars

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Luiz Inio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global affairs during PM's visit to Brazil. They reaffirmed their resolve to bolster the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, while sustaining their countries distinct roles in global affairs, grounded in shared values and oriented by higher purposes, thus contributing to the pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development of their peoples. Building on strong economic and technological complementarities between India and Brazil, the leaders decided to charter a strategic roadmap to further strengthen bilateral ties over the next decade around five priority pillars: i. defense and security; ii. food and nutritional security; iii. energy transition and climate change; iv. digital transformation and emerging technologies; v. industrial partnerships in strategic areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index rebounds to 2-week high ahead of FOMC minutes

BRNL jumps after unit receives Rs 383.85 cr settlement from NHAI

Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Seamec bags Rs 39-cr contract from ONGC

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story