India-Brazil strengthen bilateral ties around 5 priority pillars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Luiz Inio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global affairs during PM's visit to Brazil. They reaffirmed their resolve to bolster the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, while sustaining their countries distinct roles in global affairs, grounded in shared values and oriented by higher purposes, thus contributing to the pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development of their peoples. Building on strong economic and technological complementarities between India and Brazil, the leaders decided to charter a strategic roadmap to further strengthen bilateral ties over the next decade around five priority pillars: i. defense and security; ii. food and nutritional security; iii. energy transition and climate change; iv. digital transformation and emerging technologies; v. industrial partnerships in strategic areas.
