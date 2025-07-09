PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Global Health Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2025.

Global Health Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2025.

PCBL Chemical Ltd soared 6.74% to Rs 431.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61714 shares in the past one month.

Global Health Ltd surged 6.50% to Rs 1298.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13356 shares in the past one month. Paisalo Digital Ltd spiked 6.47% to Rs 32.43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.61 lakh shares in the past one month. Samhi Hotels Ltd spurt 5.80% to Rs 233.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80923 shares in the past one month.