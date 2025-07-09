Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global Health Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2025.

Global Health Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2025.

PCBL Chemical Ltd soared 6.74% to Rs 431.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61714 shares in the past one month.

Global Health Ltd surged 6.50% to Rs 1298.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13356 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd spiked 6.47% to Rs 32.43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samhi Hotels Ltd spurt 5.80% to Rs 233.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80923 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd advanced 5.69% to Rs 16101.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14004 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-Brazil strengthen bilateral ties around 5 priority pillars

Dollar index rebounds to 2-week high ahead of FOMC minutes

BRNL jumps after unit receives Rs 383.85 cr settlement from NHAI

Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Seamec bags Rs 39-cr contract from ONGC

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story