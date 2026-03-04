Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India CAD widens to USD 13.2 bn in Q3 on higher trade deficit, says RBI

India CAD widens to USD 13.2 bn in Q3 on higher trade deficit, says RBI

Image
Mar 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
India's current account deficit (CAD) rose to USD 13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from USD 11.3 billion in the year-ago period, mainly due to a higher trade deficit caused by a decline in exports to the US, according to RBI data released on Monday. However, the current account deficit moderated to USD 30.1 billion (1 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025, from USD 36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the same period a year ago. "India's current account deficit increased to USD 13.2 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2025-26 from USD 11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2024-25," the RBI's data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments said.

Mar 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

