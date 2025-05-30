India can spearhead a new era of resilient, equitable, and sustainable commerce: Rajesh Agrawal, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

India is uniquely poised as a trusted global partner, a large and growing market, and a capable producer to lead the effort in building resilient, reliable, and diversified supply chains for the world. This is the time for India, and we must seize the opportunity" stated Mr Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India at the Annual General Meeting and Annual Business Summit 2025. Mr Agrawal further stated that trade and geopolitics have historically been intertwined, but the emerging global disorder marked by over-concentrated supply chains, rising unpredictability, and the weaponization of markets is compelling businesses to rethink resilience and diversification. In this context, he underscored Indias unique value proposition as both a trusted partner and a growing market economy.

Mr Agrawal highlighted that Indias democratic institutions, strategic autonomy, and rising credibility have positioned it as a reliable anchor amidst global turbulence. As the world looks to de-risk supply chains, India offers a compelling alternative, not just as a manufacturing hub, but as a long-term partner for innovation, investment, and inclusive growth.

Indias ability to lead the next phase of global trade lies in its capacity to adapt, innovate, and deliver at scale. With the right policy support and industry commitment, the country can spearhead a new era of resilient, equitable, and sustainable commerce. He urged Indian industry to step up and build future-ready capacities that align with global needs, underscoring the private sectors critical role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

