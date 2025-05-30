Benchmarks trade with minor losses; media shares decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with small losses in the mid- afternoon trade as investors remained focused on the final batch of March quarter (Q4FY25) earnings, GDP data, along with US President Donald Trump's tariff developments globally. The Nifty traded below the 24,800 level. Media shares slipped after advancing for previous two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 160.39 points or 0.20% to 81,472.63. The Nifty 50 index shed 55.10 points or 0.22% to 24,780.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,782 shares rose and 2,133 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index shed 0.62% to 1,700.40. The index rose 0.61% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.62%), Sun TV Network (down 1.21%), Saregama India (down 0.87%), PVR Inox (down 0.75%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.55%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.28%) declined.

On the other hand, Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.7%), Dish TV India (up 2.11%) and Tips Music (up 0.53%) added.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.5900, compared with its close of 85.4825 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2025 settlement shed 0.34% to Rs 95,066.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.18% to 99.53.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.18% to 4.432.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2025 settlement rose 33 cents or 0.51% to $64.48 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

EFC (I) jumped 4.41% after the company reported 71.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.97 crore on a 126.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 211.01 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

KNR Constructions declined 3.96% after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.58% to Rs 139.24 crore on 31.03% decline in revenue from operations Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

