Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 329.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.25 lakh shares

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Sobha Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 May 2025.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 329.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.21% to Rs.158.59. Volumes stood at 6.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 54.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.50% to Rs.541.50. Volumes stood at 13.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 12.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.1,728.40. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd recorded volume of 11.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.00% to Rs.1,401.70. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd witnessed volume of 13.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.18% to Rs.1,432.70. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

