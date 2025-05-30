SJVN slumps on reporting dismal Q4 PAT

SJVN dropped 5.34% to Rs 96.70 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 127.60 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 61.08 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose by 4.45% year-over-year to Rs 504.40 crore during the period under review.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 146.48 crore during the quarter, compared to a profit before tax of Rs 71.39 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses rose 15.06% to Rs 697.96 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24. During the quarter, electricity purchased for trading stood at Rs 18.58 crore, up 54.77% YoY, while employee benefits expense was Rs 26.06 crore, down 26.06% YoY.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose 19.09% to Rs 30,72.01 crore, while net profit fell 10.06% to Rs 819.66 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share declared in February 2025 for FY 2024-25 and will be paid within the statutory period prescribed under the companies Act, 2013.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News