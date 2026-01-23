Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 1114.26 crore

Net loss of India Cements reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 122.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1114.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 939.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1114.26939.84 19 OPM %7.10-20.23 -PBDT78.66-251.20 LP PBT3.93-306.45 LP NP-2.67122.30 PL

