INDIA-EU FTA unlocks access to $572.3 billion EU Pharmaceuticals & Medical devices market

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:06 AM IST
India and the European Union (EU) announced the conclusion of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), an important milestone in one of Indias most strategic economic partnerships. Designed as a modern, rules-based trade partnership, the FTA responds to contemporary global challenges while enabling deeper market integration between the worlds 4th and 2nd largest economies. The FTA unlocks access to the $572.3 billion EU pharmaceuticals & medical devices market giving impetus to the Indian Pharmaceuticals sector. This would enable Pharma industries to scale, generate employment, and reinforce Indias positioning as a reliable partner in the pharmaceuticals sector underlining its growing stature as the pharmacy of the world .It is expected to expand skilled jobs, industrial employment, stronger MSME participation and strengthen global supply chain integration.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

