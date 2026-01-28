RBI announces Rs 1 lakh crore OMO, $10 bn USD/INR swap to inject liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced that it would conduct OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,00,000 crore in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each on January 29 and February 5 as against February 05, 2026, and February 12, 2026 mentioned earlier. The Reserve Bank further stated that it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept offers for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, accept or reject any or all the offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons. RBI also said it will be conducting a USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of three years to inject liquidity into the banking system.

