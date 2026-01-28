Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 62.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3382 shares

eClerx Services Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Marico Ltd, Force Motors Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 January 2026.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 62.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3382 shares. The stock lost 1.29% to Rs.1,857.00. Volumes stood at 2097 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 34.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6080 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.4,401.80. Volumes stood at 2896 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd notched up volume of 20.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92220 shares. The stock rose 0.82% to Rs.1,931.40. Volumes stood at 63797 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd witnessed volume of 4.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32546 shares. The stock dropped 3.03% to Rs.723.30. Volumes stood at 36396 shares in the last session.

Force Motors Ltd registered volume of 87933 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8227 shares. The stock rose 0.25% to Rs.18,845.00. Volumes stood at 14290 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Nesco slips after Q3 PAT falls 5% YoY to Rs 105 crore

RBI announces Rs 1 lakh crore OMO, $10 bn USD/INR swap to inject liquidity

Indices trade higher; oil & gas shares gain for 2nd day

Sunteck Realty rises after Q3 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 57 cr

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story