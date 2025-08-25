Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India, Fiji ink seven pacts; to build 100-bed hospital in Suva

India, Fiji ink seven pacts; to build 100-bed hospital in Suva

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and Fiji on 25 August 2025 signed seven agreements spanning health, capacity building, and development projects, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka held talks in New Delhi.

Modi announced that India will help build a 100-bed super-speciality hospital in Suva, along with providing dialysis units, sea ambulances, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras (Peoples Pharmacies) to ensure affordable medicines in Fiji.

The two nations also agreed to expand cooperation in defence, security, cybersecurity, and data protection, while reaffirming their commitment to fight terrorism. Modi noted that both countries were working closely on climate change and renewable energy through platforms such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Global Biofuels Alliance.

Calling the partnership a milestone, Rabuka praised Indias initiatives, saying Fiji will continue to treasure the relationship and highlighted the deepening ties in promoting peace, stability, and development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI governor says Indian economy characterized by robust macroeconomic fundamentals

TCS helps ICICI Lombard achieve DR switchover on AWS Cloud

Avantel gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from DRDO

Gandhar Oil Refinery rises on bagging Rs 25-cr order from BHEL

Japanese markets register modest gains

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story