India, Fiji ink seven pacts; to build 100-bed hospital in Suva

India and Fiji on 25 August 2025 signed seven agreements spanning health, capacity building, and development projects, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka held talks in New Delhi.

Modi announced that India will help build a 100-bed super-speciality hospital in Suva, along with providing dialysis units, sea ambulances, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras (Peoples Pharmacies) to ensure affordable medicines in Fiji.

The two nations also agreed to expand cooperation in defence, security, cybersecurity, and data protection, while reaffirming their commitment to fight terrorism. Modi noted that both countries were working closely on climate change and renewable energy through platforms such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Global Biofuels Alliance.