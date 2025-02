India Finsec consolidated net profit declines 3.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.48% to Rs 18.42 crore

Net profit of India Finsec declined 3.91% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.48% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.4216.0971.8264.646.814.526.123.991.721.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News