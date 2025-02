IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 3115.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 2025.44 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 3115.30% to Rs 6026.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 187.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 2025.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1968.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2025.441968.5448.5941.59587.79494.78322.70243.486026.11187.42

