India Finsec consolidated net profit declines 51.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 16.59 crore

Net profit of India Finsec declined 51.25% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 297.71% to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 63.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.5914.44 15 63.2744.59 42 OPM %61.7253.46 -64.9055.28 - PBDT4.553.01 51 18.178.77 107 PBT4.002.51 59 16.086.40 151 NP3.316.79 -51 12.173.06 298

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

