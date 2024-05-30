Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmo Pipes & Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Texmo Pipes &amp; Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 49.06% to Rs 85.02 crore

Net Loss of Texmo Pipes & Products reported to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.06% to Rs 85.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 71.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 534.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 638.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales85.02166.89 -49 534.22638.44 -16 OPM %6.42-32.96 -6.23-5.01 - PBDT4.38-58.02 LP 26.24-44.10 LP PBT1.58-60.71 LP 15.61-54.93 LP NP-6.73-75.37 91 4.64-71.76 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

