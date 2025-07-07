India fully committed to making constructive contributions together with BRICS countries: PM

Prime Minister reaffirmed Indias commitment to enhancing the voice of the Global South during the 17th BRICS Summit being held in Rio de Janeiro. He noted that developing countries required greater support for sustainable development, in terms of access to climate finance and technology. Highlighting that the global organizations of the 20th century lacked the capacity to deal with the challenges of the 21st century, he underscored the need for reforming them. Calling for a multipolar and inclusive world order, Prime Minister stated that global governance institutions such as the UN Security Council, IMF, World Bank, and WTO must undergo urgent reform to reflect contemporary realities. He thanked the leaders for highlighting the urgency of UN Security Council reform and adopting a strong language on the issue in the Summit Declaration.

