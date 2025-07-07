Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Vandan Foods rises on debut

BSE SME Vandan Foods rises on debut

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Shares of Vandan Foods was trading at Rs 118.75 on the BSE, a premium of 3.26% compared with the issue price of Rs 115.

The scrip was listed at Rs 125, a premium of 8.70% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 125 and a low of Rs 118.75. About 4.50 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Vandan Foods' IPO was subscribed 1.71 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 June 2025 and it closed on 2 July 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 115 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 26,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 66.42% from 96.94% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirement, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding the capital expenditure requirement for expansion of Dhinoj facility (capex), to meet public issue expenses and general corporate purposes.

Vandan Foods was initially engaged in the catering business. However, from the financial year 2018 to the financial year 2023, the company was involved in the trading of agro commodities. From the financial year 2024 onwards, the current promoters have been actively managing the business of manufacturing Castor Oil and its derivatives. The company is currently operating on a B2B business model, primarily focusing on Refined F.S.G. Castor Oil and Castor De Oil Cake. As of 31 December 2024, the company had 16 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 72.66 crore and net profit of Rs 4.54 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

