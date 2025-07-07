Jubilant FoodWorks reports 17% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks said that the company's consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,261.4 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 17% year-on-year (YoY) jump.The companys standalone revenue from operations advanced 18.2% YoY to Rs 1,701.6 crore in Q1 FY26.
The firm added that Dominos India like-for-like (LFL) growth came in at 11.6%, while Dominos Turkey LFL growth (post-IAS-29) was negative 2.2%.
As of the quarters end, the JFL Group network reached 3,389 stores, with a net addition of 73 stores during the quarter.
Dominos India opened 61 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,240 stores, while Dominos Turkey opened 7 new stores and closed 1 store, ending the quarter with 752 stores.
Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food-tech companies. Its group network comprises 3,389 stores across six marketsIndia, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The Group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brandsDominos, Popeyes, and Dunkinand two own brands, Hongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrand, COFFY, in Turkey.
Jubilant Foodworks declined 1.77% to Rs 681.30 after the companys consolidated net profit fell 76.9% to Rs 48.01 crore, despite a 33.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,103.18 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip declined 2.67% to Rs 691 on the BSE.
