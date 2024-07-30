Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 30 2024
Sales rise 40.58% to Rs 968.64 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 18.07% to Rs 60.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.58% to Rs 968.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 689.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales968.64689.01 41 OPM %12.9614.52 -PBDT103.2284.25 23 PBT75.6563.72 19 NP60.3851.14 18

First Published: Jul 30 2024

