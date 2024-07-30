Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Diana Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Diana Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Jul 30 2024
Sales decline 12.98% to Rs 14.75 crore

Net loss of Diana Tea Company reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.7516.95 -13 OPM %-2.1716.99 -PBDT-0.612.73 PL PBT-1.112.28 PL NP-1.112.28 PL

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

