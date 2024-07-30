Sales rise 81.99% to Rs 170.98 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 263.38% to Rs 43.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 81.99% to Rs 170.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.170.9893.9522.5435.4367.4934.6251.4718.8543.8612.07

