Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Genomic Valley Biotech rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.160.0681.2550.000.130.030.130.030.130.03

