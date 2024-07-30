Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Genomic Valley Biotech rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.06 167 OPM %81.2550.00 -PBDT0.130.03 333 PBT0.130.03 333 NP0.130.03 333
