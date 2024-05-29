Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPL consolidated net profit declines 73.55% in the March 2024 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit declines 73.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 6.18% to Rs 1029.20 crore

Net profit of EPL declined 73.55% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 1029.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 969.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.96% to Rs 213.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 3916.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3694.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1029.20969.30 6 3916.103694.10 6 OPM %18.5515.95 -18.2415.56 - PBDT175.80161.40 9 661.60549.60 20 PBT90.8082.40 10 328.80269.10 22 NP22.3084.30 -74 213.20226.70 -6

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

