EPL consolidated net profit declines 73.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of EPL declined 73.55% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 1029.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 969.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.96% to Rs 213.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 3916.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3694.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

