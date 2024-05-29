Tinna Trade reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.83% to Rs 88.57 crore

Net Loss of Tinna Trade reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.83% to Rs 88.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.58% to Rs 245.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

88.5752.46245.35294.121.342.331.360.500.110.120.33-2.630.080.080.21-2.83-0.01-0.470.12-2.64

