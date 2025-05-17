Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 51.67% in the March 2025 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 51.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025
Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 863.22 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 51.67% to Rs 64.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 863.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 926.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.49% to Rs 230.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 3768.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3293.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales863.22926.14 -7 3768.263293.97 14 OPM %16.9111.29 -13.5612.22 - PBDT114.3881.64 40 407.52324.08 26 PBT81.7955.60 47 292.32223.31 31 NP64.0242.21 52 230.92172.99 33

