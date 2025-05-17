India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 51.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 863.22 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 51.67% to Rs 64.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 863.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 926.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.49% to Rs 230.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 3768.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3293.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
