ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 183.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Total Operating Income decline 10.83% to Rs 893.44 crore

Net loss of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 183.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 43.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income declined 10.83% to Rs 893.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1002.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 521.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 425.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 1.14% to Rs 3862.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3818.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income893.441002.00 -11 3862.223818.53 1 OPM %8.2231.93 -18.3541.31 - PBDT-240.8458.53 PL -634.97570.41 PL PBT-240.8458.53 PL -634.97570.41 PL NP-183.1943.35 PL -521.39425.57 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

